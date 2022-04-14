Africa 54 - Deaths of S.Africa's Floods Pass 300, ICC Chief Prosecutor Visits Bucha, Ukraine & Special Initiative for Women in DRC
Victims of South Africa's deadliest storm on record scramble to get help as the death toll from floods and landslips surges past 300; As the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court visits the mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine, the U.S. says it will help document war crimes; Women brew a brighter future thanks to a special initiative in the Democratic Republic of Congo.