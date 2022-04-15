Africa 54 - S.Africa Releases Emergency Fund for Deadly Floods, Congolese Immigrant Killed in Michigan & Latest Developments in Ukraine
South African authorities release emergency funds as residents in Kwa-Zulu-Natal province scramble to get clean water following massive flooding and mudslides; The family of a Congolese immigrant speaks out after he is killed by police in the U.S. state of Michigan – we’ll have a report; Russian forces strike an industrial facility near Kyiv that reportedly made and repaired Ukrainian missiles.