Africa 54 - S.Africa Flood Death Toll Rises, Britain Criticized Over Sending Asylees to Rwanda & BAL Games
Today on Africa 54: South African officials say over 440 are now dead from massive flooding and mudslides – the nation’s military is being deployed to assist with relief efforts; The head of the Church of England heavily criticizes Britain’s plan to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda; Weekend action was hot and heavy in the Basketball Africa League – We’ll have the highlights.