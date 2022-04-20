What Does It Take for Africa’s Youth to Run for Political Office?
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss what it takes for young people to run for political office in Africa. Guests include Ayisha Osori, director of the Executive Vice President's Office at Open Society Foundations, Temi Ibirogba, sub-editor at The Republic, Maria Byrd, a correspondent for Channels TV and international affairs analyst Calvin Dark.
