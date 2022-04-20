Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Straight Talk Africa

What Does It Take for Africa’s Youth to Run for Political Office?

What Does It Take for Africa’s Youth to Run for Political Office?
Embed
What Does It Take for Africa’s Youth to Run for Political Office?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:28 0:00
Direct link

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss what it takes for young people to run for political office in Africa. Guests include Ayisha Osori, director of the Executive Vice President's Office at Open Society Foundations, Temi Ibirogba, sub-editor at The Republic, Maria Byrd, a correspondent for Channels TV and international affairs analyst Calvin Dark.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG