Africa 54: Former Kenyan President Kibaki Dies, Impact of Climate Change on Youth, Africa FinTech Summit Garners Development on Tech Sector
Today on Africa 54: Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third president from 2003 to 2013 has died; How young people are coping with hopelessness over the impact of climate change; And the Africa FinTech Summit aims to spur stronger momentum both in investment and market growth on the continent.
April 20, 2022
Africa 54
