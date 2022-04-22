Accessibility links

Africa 54: Former Kenyan President Kibaki Dies, Impact of Climate Change on Youth, Africa FinTech Summit Garners Development on Tech Sector

Africa 54: Former Kenyan President Kibaki Dies, Impact of Climate Change on Youth, Africa FinTech Summit Garners Development on Tech Sector
Africa 54: Former Kenyan President Kibaki Dies, Impact of Climate Change on Youth, Africa FinTech Summit Garners Development on Tech Sector

Today on Africa 54: Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third president from 2003 to 2013 has died; How young people are coping with hopelessness over the impact of climate change; And the Africa FinTech Summit aims to spur stronger momentum both in investment and market growth on the continent.

