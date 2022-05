The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Coming Up on VOA’s Africa 54: ➡️ Guinea’s coup leader proposes a three-year transition to civilian rule; Uganda prices for basic commodities continue soaring; U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi becomes the highest-ranking elected official to visit Ukraine’s president in Kyiv. ➡️ For this and more, stay tuned to VOA's Africa 54!