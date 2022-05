Show more Show less

This week on Healthy Living, a look at work health and safety. Dr. Jean Sylvain Bonny, professor of occupational medicine at the Félix Houphouet Boigny University in Abidjan, discusses ways to improve the health and safety of workers in Africa. Also, health officials are tackling another Ebola outbreak in the DRC. Plus, the kangaroo method keeps some premature babies in the warmth of their mothers. These stories and more in this week's program! S2, E148