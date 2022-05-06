Africa 54 - Ethiopia Malnourished Children Fill Up Hospitals Due to Drought, Africa CDC Encourages COVID Vaccine Purchasing from S. Africa

Coming Up on VOA’s Africa 54: ➡️ Ethiopia is suffering through its worst drought in four decades, and malnourished children are filling up hospital pediatric wards; Africa’s Center for Disease Control urges nations on the continent to buy Covid vaccines from South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare to boost vaccine manufacturing in Africa; And…in our entertainment report…. We’ll feature a performance by jazz women in Africa. Heather Maxwell will have that showcase. ➡️ For this and more, stay tuned to VOA's Africa 54!