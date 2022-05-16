Africa 54-Somalia Reelects Hassan Sheikh Mohamud; Zimbabwe and U.N. Lead Efforts to Avert Deforestation

Coming Up on VOA’s Africa 54: ➡️ Somali lawmakers elect Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the nation’s president for a second time; Zimbabwe and the United Nations Refugee Agency leads an effort to avert deforestation and benefit from waste management at the country’s biggest refugee camp; And…a three-month-old giraffe gets leg braces to correct a limb disorder. ➡️ For this and more, stay tuned to VOA's Africa 54!