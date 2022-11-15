Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:58 a.m.: The United States expects the G-20 to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy at the conclusion of a leaders’ meeting in Bali, a senior U.S. official said.

12:30 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday told world leaders gathered at a Group of 20, or the G-20, summit in Indonesia that now was the time to stop Russia’s war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

Zelenskyy was speaking via video link to the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said, according to a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters.

Ukrainian forces have made advances against Russian troops in recent weeks in Ukraine’s east and south.

Zelenskyy on Monday visited Kherson city in the south, the biggest prize his troops have recaptured, vowing to press on until Ukraine reclaims control of all of its occupied territory.

In his address to the G-20, Zelenskyy said the war should be ended “justly and on the basis of the U.N. Charter and international law.”

He called for restoring "radiation safety" with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, introducing price restrictions on Russian energy resources, and expanding a grain export initiative. He also called for all Ukrainian prisoners to be released.

"Please choose your path for leadership — and together we will surely implement the peace formula," he said.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is representing his country at the G-20 after Russia said President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an "impassioned, yet detailed" speech via video link at the G-20 summit, the European Union ambassador to Indonesia said.

In his G-20 speech, Zelenskyy said the world should endorse the establishment of a special tribunal regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.