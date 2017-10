In 1982's 'Blade Runner,' filmmaker Ridley Scott imagined the dystopian world of 2019 as overcrowded, polluted and inhabited by humans and their genetically engineered look-alikes. As 2019 nears, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve creates 'Blade Runner 2049.' As the lines between humanity and artificial intelligence are blurred again, both films probe the nature of life and its moral implications. VOA's Penelope Poulou looks at what sets Denis Villeneuve's sequel apart from Scott's classic.