Blame It On The Translator

Russia Today’s documentary, “My Mother Sold Me”, which aired in October 2017, depicted a young Cambodian woman selling her daughter’s virginity. The film went viral – but it wasn’t good news for Cambodian fixer, Rath Rott Mony, who worked for RT. Cambodian authorities labeled if fake news and jailed him for “incitement to discriminate.” Now, Mony’s family says the Russian government, which bankrolls RT, should be working to get him free. VOA Khmer’s Chetra Chap reports.