China’s Confucius Institutes Advance in Latin America

Confucius Institutes, sponsored by the Chinese government, have been operating around the world for years, including in Latin America. Promoted as way for students to learn about China and its culture, critics say they are a bid by Beijing to gain influence in colleges and universities to help promote China’s foreign policy agenda. Reporter Jaime Moreno takes a look at some of the institutes operating in Latin America. Camera: Spanish Serivce Produced by: Bakhtiar Zamarov