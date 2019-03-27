Accessibility links

China to Prosecute Former Interpol Chief on Misconduct Charges

  • VOA News
FILE - Then-Interpol President Meng Hongwei poses during a visit to the headquarters of International Police Organisation in Lyon, France, May 8, 2018.

China says it will prosecute former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei for misusing state funds and abusing his power.

Meng disappeared last September while on a visit to his home country from France, where the global law enforcement agency is headquartered. Beijing later announced he had been detained on allegations of accepting bribes and had resigned from Interpol.

A statement Wednesday by China's central disciplinary commission said Meng has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for failing to abide by the party's principles and refusing to follow its decisions. He is accused by the Chinese government of misusing state funds to support his family's lavish lifestyle and using his position to help his wife get a job.

FILE - Grace Meng talks to journalists on Oct. 7, 2018 in Lyon during a press conference during which she did not want her face to be shown.
His wife, Grace Meng, says she had urged French President Emmanuel Macron to personally plead for her husband before his recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart, XI Jinping.

Meng Hongwei, who also held a post as one of China's vice security ministers, is one of many Communist Party officials who have been caught up in President Xi's sweeping campaign against corruption and perceived disloyalty.

Human rights groups objected to Meng's appointment as Interpol president in 2016, fearing he would use the post to arrest Chinese dissidents living overseas.

