Chinese Give Europe's 'Dying Cities' New Lease of Life

  • VOA News
It marks the China-EU Tourism Year
Known as the “dying city”, the town dates back to Etruscan times and has an all-year-round population of just seven. The town sits on a foundation of eroding volcanic rock, which itself is atop an unstable layer of clay. (Photo: J. Dettmer/VOA)
Known as the "dying city", the town dates back to Etruscan times and has an all-year-round population of just seven. The town sits on a foundation of eroding volcanic rock, which itself is atop an unstable layer of clay. (Photo: J. Dettmer/VOA)
The influx of Chinese tourists to Bagnoregio was mainly prompted by the popular Japanese movie director Hayao Miyazaki, who used Civita as a backdrop for an Oscar-award winning feature film. (Photo: J. Dettmer/VOA)
The influx of Chinese tourists to Bagnoregio was mainly prompted by the popular Japanese movie director Hayao Miyazaki, who used Civita as a backdrop for an Oscar-award winning feature film. (Photo: J. Dettmer/VOA)
Chinese in Brussels 1,2, and 3: From small villages to the grand capitals of Europe, Chinese tourists are arriving in ever larger numbers. Just seven per cent of the Chinese have passports, compared to 40 per cent of Americans. (Photo: J. Dettmer/VOA)
Chinese in Brussels 1,2, and 3: From small villages to the grand capitals of Europe, Chinese tourists are arriving in ever larger numbers. Just seven per cent of the Chinese have passports, compared to 40 per cent of Americans. (Photo: J. Dettmer/VOA)
A local in Barcelona makes their feelings felt about the tourism in the capital of Catalonia. (Photo: J. Dettmer/VOA)
A local in Barcelona makes their feelings felt about the tourism in the capital of Catalonia. (Photo: J. Dettmer/VOA)

