The first teenager to announce his run, Jack Bergeson is the only Democrat running for governor in the historically Red State. Bergeson says he wants to represent young liberals in the state who have previously felt unrepresented.

“I may be too young to vote, but I am not too young to see the problems in Kansas that the government should be, but is not, working to fix.”



Twitter: @VoteBergeson18 | Website: https://jackforgovernor.nationbuilder.com/ | Hometown: Wichita