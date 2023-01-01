Accessibility links

Day in Photos

December 31, 2022

A look at some of the best photos of the day from around the world.

Women dancers prepare to perform during culture parade to bid farewell to 2022 and welcoming 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2022.
A commercial aircraft approaches the runway as the sun sets for the last time in 2022, in New Delhi, India, Dec. 31, 2022. (
People stand in the waters of the Arabian Sea at sunset in Mumbai, India, Dec. 31, 2022.
People gather before the New Year's countdown event at downtown Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2022.
