Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022 8:06 PM
A look at some of the best photos of the day from around the world.
1
Women dancers prepare to perform during culture parade to bid farewell to 2022 and welcoming 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2022.
2
A commercial aircraft approaches the runway as the sun sets for the last time in 2022, in New Delhi, India, Dec. 31, 2022. (
3
People stand in the waters of the Arabian Sea at sunset in Mumbai, India, Dec. 31, 2022.
4
People gather before the New Year's countdown event at downtown Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2022.
Load more
December 31, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Photos of the Year 2022 - Part 2
Day in Photos
December 30, 2022
Day in Photos
December 29, 2022
Day in Photos
December 28, 20022
Day in Photos
December 27, 2022
Day in Photos
December 27, 2022
Day in Photos
December 25, 2022
Day in Photos
December 23, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG