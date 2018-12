Editorial cartoons -- also known as political cartoons -- have been around as long as there's been political discourse and dissent. In the U.S. they're a vibrant part of American culture and history, and no matter how controversial, are protected as free speech under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. VOA's Julie Taboh spoke with a Pulitzer-Prize-winning cartoonist about the current state of cartooning in the U.S. -- and overseas.