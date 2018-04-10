Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
VOA English MC11
VOA English MC11
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 13:00
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
10:05 - 10:30
LIVE
VOA 1 - The Hits - Shawna Renee
Upcoming
10:30 - 11:00
VOA Learning English
11:00 - 11:05
VOA Newscasts
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
10:00 - 10:30
LIVE
International Edition
Upcoming
11:00 - 11:05
VOA Newscasts
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
12:00 - 12:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
11:00 - 11:04
VOA Newscasts
12:00 - 12:04
VOA Newscasts
13:00 - 13:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA 1 - The Hits - Shawna Renee
International Edition
VOA1 – The Hits
One-Minute Features
Experimental Kidney
April 10, 2018 9:18 AM
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:01:04
0:00
Direct link
270p | 2.9MB
360p | 3.8MB
720p | 24.8MB
1080p | 17.4MB
Experimental Kidney
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG