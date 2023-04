An explosion was at heard Saturday at a Japanese port just as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was about to deliver an address in support of a ruling party candidate in a local election.

In addition, Reuters reports that a “pipe-like object” was thrown near the prime minister at the Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama.

Police officers have apprehended a suspect.

Last year former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot by a lone gunman.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.