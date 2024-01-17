FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Deal Reached to Bring Medicine to Israeli Hostages and Aid to Civilians in Gaza
Israel and Hamas, with help from France and Qatar have reached a deal to bring medicine to Israeli hostages and aid to civilians in Gaza. The US formally calls the Houthis ‘terrorists’ again. Plus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Secretary General of the UN speak at Davos.
Episodes
January 15, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Sunday Marked 100 Days Since October 7th
January 12, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - The US and UK Strike Back at Houthis
