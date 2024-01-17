Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Deal Reached to Bring Medicine to Israeli Hostages and Aid to Civilians in Gaza

Israel and Hamas, with help from France and Qatar have reached a deal to bring medicine to Israeli hostages and aid to civilians in Gaza. The US formally calls the Houthis ‘terrorists’ again. Plus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Secretary General of the UN speak at Davos.

