FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Earthquake and Tsunami Warnings in Japan

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Japan, causing tsunami warnings. Israel says the war in Gaza will not slow down as the U.S. bans extremist and violent Israeli settlers from entering the country. The death toll climbs in Ukraine and Taiwan prepares for an election as Beijing watches. Closely. 

