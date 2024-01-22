Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Global Crises
Subscribe
Flashpoint Global Crises

Subscribe

Subscribe

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Families of Those Held Hostage by Hamas Storm the Knesset

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Families of Those Held Hostage by Hamas Storm the Knesset
Embed
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Families of Those Held Hostage by Hamas Storm the Knesset

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

The families of Hamas’ hostages storm the Knesset as Israel ups it’s military response in the region, and Israeli strikes at Iranian military leaders in Iran risk forcing a retaliation from Tehran. Plus, fighting continues in Ukraine with several civilians killed in Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG