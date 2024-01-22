FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Families of Those Held Hostage by Hamas Storm the Knesset
The families of Hamas’ hostages storm the Knesset as Israel ups it’s military response in the region, and Israeli strikes at Iranian military leaders in Iran risk forcing a retaliation from Tehran. Plus, fighting continues in Ukraine with several civilians killed in Russian-occupied Donetsk.
Episodes
-
-
-
-
-
January 15, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Sunday Marked 100 Days Since October 7th
-
January 12, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - The US and UK Strike Back at Houthis