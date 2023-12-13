Accessibility links

Flashpoint Global Crises

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Historic Climate Agreement Reached

An historic agreement to “transition away” from fossil fuels reached at COP28. Israel and the U.S. face political isolation as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza grows. And with U.S. aid for Ukraine in doubt, Ukrainians are nervous. Plus, Ukraine hit by massive cyber attack, we get an update from Kyiv.

