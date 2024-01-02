FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Israeli Supreme Court Blocks Netanyahu’s Judicial Reforms
A top Hamas leader killed in Lebanon as the Israeli Supreme Court blocks judicial reforms pushed by Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government. A Japanese airliner burns on the runway following a collision at the Tokyo airport. We get an update from Kyiv as the city is targeted yet again.
Episodes
January 01, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Earthquake and Tsunami Warnings in Japan
December 28, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Dozens More Killed in Gaza
December 25, 2023
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - It’s Christmas in the Holy Land