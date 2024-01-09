FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Secretary Blinken In Israel and West Bank, Trying to Contain Conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is still in the Middle East, trying to contain the Israel Hamas war. But what does a post-war Gaza look like, and who gets to decide? Plus, we get an update from Kyiv and a look at devastating floods in Australia, and the government's reaction.
Episodes
-
-
-
January 04, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - ISIS Claims Iran Attack
-
-
-
January 01, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Earthquake and Tsunami Warnings in Japan