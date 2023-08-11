FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden Seeks More Money For Ukraine
Joe Biden asks congress for more money for Ukraine aid, Russia launches a rocket to the moon; Ukraine has a plan to secure grain shipments through the Black Sea, but will it work? Plus conversations with the head of Lithuania’s State Border Guard and presidential candidate Chris Christie.
Episodes
-
-
August 09, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: A Large Explosion Erupts at Russian Factory
-
August 08, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Eastern Ukraine Suffers Massive Attack
-
-
August 04, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: A Russian Naval Base Attacked
-
August 03, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Poland-Belarus Border Tensions Rise