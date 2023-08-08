FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Eastern Ukraine Suffers Massive Attack

Accessibility links

Russian strikes in Ukraine’s east kill at least eleven, with scores left injured. Even as Russian grain exports are not directly sanctioned by the West, Russia still faces problems in exporting it’s agricultural products. Plus, a film about Ukrainian teens, escaping from Russian-Occupied territory.

