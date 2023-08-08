FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Eastern Ukraine Suffers Massive Attack
Russian strikes in Ukraine’s east kill at least eleven, with scores left injured. Even as Russian grain exports are not directly sanctioned by the West, Russia still faces problems in exporting it’s agricultural products. Plus, a film about Ukrainian teens, escaping from Russian-Occupied territory.
Episodes
August 04, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: A Russian Naval Base Attacked
August 03, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Poland-Belarus Border Tensions Rise
August 02, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukrainian Ports Attacked
August 01, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Attacked Yet Again
July 31, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Targeted Again