FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Attacked by Drones
Moscow attacked by drones as Russia steps up its attacks on southern Ukraine striking an Orthodox cathedral in Odesa and ports on the Danube. African leaders prepare for a summit with Vladimir Putin and we learn about the the production and testing of drones for the Ukrainian military.
Episodes
-
July 21, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Poland Moves Troops Towards Belarus
-
-
July 19, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Attacks Continue on Odessa
-
-
July 17, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Pulls Out of Grain Deal
-