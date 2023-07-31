FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Targeted Again
Moscow was again targeted by drones. The Wagner Group has it’s sights set on Niger after a coup and Ukrainians seem to be using some weapons from an unlikely source on the battlefield, a conversation with a Nobel Prize winning champion of human rights. Plus, resolution to the Fencing controversy.
Episodes
July 26, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Prepares for African Summit
July 24, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Attacked by Drones
July 21, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Poland Moves Troops Towards Belarus