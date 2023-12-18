FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia and Ukraine Launch Dozens of Back-and-Forth Drone Attacks

Russia and Ukraine reportedly launched mass drone attacks at each other’s territories for a over the weekend, one of which apparently targeted a Russian military airport. Anna Chernikova in Kyiv has the latest. U.S. Senate negotiators worked through the weekend in Washington, D.C trying to hammer out a deal to provide funding for Ukraine, while tightening up the U.S Southern border. Associated Press correspondent Jackie Quinn provides details. Ukraine has moved a step forward in its bid to join the European Union as leaders agreed late last week to start membership talks. But money to sustain its war effort against invading Russian forces hit a familiar roadblock with an ally of the Russia president in the EU. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi the story. Atlantic Council non fellow resident Doug Klain explains why EU membership is important for Ukraine.