Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Flashpoint Ukraine
Subscribe
Flashpoint Ukraine

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Challenges for Ukraine’s Farmers Goes Beyond the Fighting

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Challenges for Ukraine’s Farmers Goes Beyond the Fighting
Embed
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Challenges for Ukraine’s Farmers Goes Beyond the Fighting

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

More grain facilities are damanged in the Odesa region from overnight attacks. A visit to Lithuania’s border with Belarus after the arrival of the Wagner Group escalates tensions. Ukrainian Farmers face the challenge of raising crops during wartime, the fight on the economic front also continues.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG