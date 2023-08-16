FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Challenges for Ukraine’s Farmers Goes Beyond the Fighting
More grain facilities are damanged in the Odesa region from overnight attacks. A visit to Lithuania’s border with Belarus after the arrival of the Wagner Group escalates tensions. Ukrainian Farmers face the challenge of raising crops during wartime, the fight on the economic front also continues.
Episodes
August 14, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Shelling Kills Weeks-Old Infant
August 11, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden Seeks More Money for Ukraine
August 09, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: A Large Explosion Erupts at Russian Factory
August 08, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Eastern Ukraine Suffers Massive Attack