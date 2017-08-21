Guam Official Says Island is Calm Despite North Korea Threat

The lieutenant governor of Guam has reassured Japanese that the U.S. territory is calm amid the recent tension between the U.S. and North Korea.

Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio said in Tokyo on Monday that Guam remains in a "state of normalcy."

Japan is a major source of tourists for the Pacific island.

North Korea threatened recently to launch ballistic missiles into waters near Guam.

Tenorio said at a news conference that the White House has told Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo that it "is closely watching North Korea and that people on Guam have nothing to worry about."

The U.S. and South Korea began an annual military drill Monday. North Korea typically responds to such exercises with weapons tests, though it's unclear if that would include sending missiles in Guam's direction.