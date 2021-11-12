On Healthy Living this week, we discuss foot fungus and what can be done to address the condition with Dr. Andrew Foi, a dermatologist in Dar es Salaam. And for our Covid update this week, there's a new treatment pill by Pfizer that is showing promising results. These topics and more on this week's show. S2, E123
Addressing Foot Fungus
