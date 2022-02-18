Vaccine Manufacturing in Africa

Show more Show less

On Healthy Living this week, we look at efforts to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, and the CEO of Institut Pasteur of Dakar, Dr. Amadou Sall, discusses the institute's efforts to develop such vaccines. Also, we'll have some advice on the best foods for your brain. Plus, an Ethiopian nurse is empowering people to adopt healthier lifestyles during the pandemic. These stories and more in this week's program. S2, E137