On Healthy Living this week, we look at efforts to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, and the CEO of Institut Pasteur of Dakar, Dr. Amadou Sall, discusses the institute's efforts to develop such vaccines. Also, we'll have some advice on the best foods for your brain. Plus, an Ethiopian nurse is empowering people to adopt healthier lifestyles during the pandemic. These stories and more in this week's program. S2, E137
Vaccine Manufacturing in Africa
We look at efforts to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, and the CEO of Institut Pasteur of Dakar discusses the institute's efforts to develop such vaccines. Also, advice on the best foods for your brain. Plus, an Ethiopian nurse is helping people to adopt healthier lifestyles during the pandemic
Episodes
-
February 11, 2022
What Are Neglected Tropical Diseases?
-
February 04, 2022
Understanding Allergies
-
February 02, 2022
Flurona
-
January 21, 2022
Medical Advancements in COVID
-
January 14, 2022
A Look at Epilepsy
-
January 07, 2022
Medical Misdiagnosis