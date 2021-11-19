Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

This week on Healthy Living, young children in the U.S. have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Jessica Nash, a pediatrician at Children's hospital in Washington D.C., tells us more. And a look at how maternal, newborn and children’s health systems are being assessed in Zimbabwe. Also, how much water should you drink every day? These topics and more on the show this week.
Episodes
-
November 12, 2021
Addressing Foot Fungus
-
November 05, 2021
Medical Brain Drain
-
October 29, 2021
What is Cerebral Palsy
-
October 23, 2021
Breast Cancer Awareness
-
October 14, 2021
Malaria Vaccine Approval
-
October 08, 2021
Counterfeit Drugs