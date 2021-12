A Look at Veganism

Show more Show less

On Healthy Living this week, we look into veganism, a diet that does not consume animal products. Nigerian-British vegan chef and blogger Tomi Makanjuola tells us about life as a vegan consumer and advocate. For a COVID-19 update, we have more about vaccines as the Omicron variant continues to spread worldwide. And does consuming sugar affect your teeth? These topics and more on this week's show. S2 E127