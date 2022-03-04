On Healthy Living this week, doping and the impact of performance-enhancing substances. And Dr. Mohamed Diop of Africa's Regional Antidoping Organization discusses doping on the continent and what is being done to tackle the illegal practice. Plus, the consumption of processed food is increasing in Mozambique's rural areas despite access to fresh produce. These stories and more in this week's program. S2, E139
A Look at Doping
We look at d oping and the impact of performance-enhancing substances. And Dr. Mohamed Diop discusses doping on the continent and what is being done to tackle the illegal practice. Plus, the consumption of processed food is increasing in Mozambique's rural areas despite access to fresh produce.
