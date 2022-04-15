A Look at Ramadan and Fasting

Show more Show less

This week on Healthy Living, we join a woman in Rwanda during Ramadan as she cooks up a dish with some health benefits. And, Dr. Zainab Isah Abdullahi tells us what fruits to avoid if you have certain health conditions. Plus, do certain foods really affect libido? Also, a new way food and medical supplies are being delivered to people’s doorsteps. These stories and more this week! S2, E145