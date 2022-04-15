Accessibility links

A Look at Ramadan and Fasting

We join a woman in Rwanda as she cooks up a delicious dish for Iftar with some health benefits. And, Dr. Zainab Isah Abdullahi tells us what fruits to avoid if you have certain health conditions. Plus, do certain foods really affect libido? Also, a new way food and supplies are being delivered.

