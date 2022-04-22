A Look at Hair Loss

Show more Show less

This week on Healthy Living, a look at Alopecia or hair loss. Nigerian dermatologist Dr. Zainab Babba Dan Agundi discusses the causes of Alopecia and ways to treat it. Also, an agro-ecological farming bootcamp in the DRC helps communities improve their health and skills in agriculture. Plus, a Cambodian artist challenges prejudices against people with disabilities. These stories and more in this week's program! S2, e146