New COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The new COVID-19 variant omicron is raising concern worldwide. And in honor of World AIDS Day, we look at how COVID-19 has affected HIV testing in many countries like Cameroon. Also how one recycling company in Nairobi is improving sanitation for slum dwellers and turning waste into fertilizer.

This week on Healthy Living, the new COVID-19 variant omicron is raising concern worldwide. And in honor of World AIDS Day, we look at how COVID-19 has affected HIV testing in many countries like Cameroon. Also how one recycling company in Nairobi is improving sanitation for slum dwellers and turning waste into fertilizer. These topics and more on this week's show. S2, E125

