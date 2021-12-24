Holidays and Mental Health

Accessibility links

It's the holiday season so we're looking at how to stay stress-free. Dr Omekongo Dibanga, an educator and motivational speaker, shares some steps on handling holiday stress. And a look back at lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

On Healthy Living this week, it's the holiday season so we're looking at how to stay stress-free. Dr Omekongo Dibanga, an educator and motivational speaker, shares some steps on handling holiday stress. And a look back at lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic this year. We also check out the latest sleep tracking technology. These topics and more on the show this week. S2, E129

