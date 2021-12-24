Holidays and Mental Health

On Healthy Living this week, it's the holiday season so we're looking at how to stay stress-free. Dr Omekongo Dibanga, an educator and motivational speaker, shares some steps on handling holiday stress. And a look back at lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic this year. We also check out the latest sleep tracking technology. These topics and more on the show this week. S2, E129
Episodes
-
December 17, 2021
Understanding Dwarfism
-
December 10, 2021
A Look at Veganism
-
December 03, 2021
New COVID-19 Omicron Variant
-
November 26, 2021
Insomnia
-
November 19, 2021
Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine
-
November 12, 2021
Addressing Foot Fungus