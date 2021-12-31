2021 in Review

This week on Healthy Living, we look back at some health stories that highlighted the year, including global efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. We also have some tips on aiming for a healthier lifestyle in the new year. These topics and more on the show this week. S2, E130
Episodes
December 24, 2021
Holidays and Mental Health
December 17, 2021
Understanding Dwarfism
December 10, 2021
A Look at Veganism
December 03, 2021
New COVID-19 Omicron Variant
November 26, 2021
Insomnia
November 19, 2021
Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine