This week on Healthy Living, we shed a light on medical misdiagnosis, an under reported problem that causes great harm to patients. And Nigerian Doctor Usman Galadima elaborates on some causes of medical misdiagnosis and what can be done. We also explain why it is important to get a yearly physical exam. These topics and more on this week's program. S2, E131
Medical Misdiagnosis
