On Healthy Living this week, we shed a light on "flurona", the co-infection of the flu and the Coronavirus. And Tanzanian Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Elisha Osati shares some best practices in case of co-infection with the flu, COVID 19 and Malaria. Plus, traditional Chinese medicine is gaining popularity in Africa during the pandemic with mixed reviews. These stories and more on this week's program. S2, E134

