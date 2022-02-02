On Healthy Living this week, we shed a light on "flurona", the co-infection of the flu and the Coronavirus. And Tanzanian Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Elisha Osati shares some best practices in case of co-infection with the flu, COVID 19 and Malaria. Plus, traditional Chinese medicine is gaining popularity in Africa during the pandemic with mixed reviews. These stories and more on this week's program. S2, E134
Flurona
We shed a light on "flurona", the co-infection of the flu and the Coronavirus. And Tanzanian Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Elisha Osati shares some best practices in case of co-infection with the flu, COVID 19 and Malaria. Plus, traditional Chinese medicine is gaining popularity in Africa.
Episodes
-
January 21, 2022
Medical Advancements in COVID
-
January 14, 2022
A Look at Epilepsy
-
January 07, 2022
Medical Misdiagnosis
-
December 31, 2021
2021 in Review
-
December 24, 2021
Holidays and Mental Health
-
December 17, 2021
Understanding Dwarfism