On Healthy Living this week, we look at allergies and how they affect us. And Nigerian Pediatrician Dr. Tahir Lawan Musa shares some tips on allergies and how to protect yourself. Plus, village chiefs in Malawi raise awareness to encourage more COVID Vaccine Uptake. And in California, some nursing homes use robotic pets to help the Elderly. These stories and more on this week's program. S2, E135