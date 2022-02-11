What Are Neglected Tropical Diseases?

Show more Show less

On Healthy Living this week, we shed a light on Neglected Tropical Diseases, and a young woman in Mozambique shares the challenges of living with elephantiasis. Also, there is good news in the fight against Guinea-worm disease. Plus, South Africa's pet shops say people are finding companionship in a range of furry animals due to social distancing. These stories and more in this week's program. S2, E136