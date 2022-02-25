Diabetes and COVID

Show more Show less

On Healthy Living this week, a look at the impact of COVID 19 on diabetes patients. Kenyan diabetes expert Dr. Daniel Katambo Kiningu discusses the management of the disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the lingering pandemic is taking a toll on mental health in the U.S. Plus, a Kenyan police officer brings joy to children with disabilities through music. These stories and more in this week's program!