Diabetes and COVID

A look at the impact of COVID 19 on diabetes patients. Kenyan diabetes expert Dr. Daniel Katambo Kiningu discusses the management of the disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, a Kenyan police officer brings joy to children with disabilities through music.

On Healthy Living this week, a look at the impact of COVID 19 on diabetes patients. Kenyan diabetes expert Dr. Daniel Katambo Kiningu discusses the management of the disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the lingering pandemic is taking a toll on mental health in the U.S. Plus, a Kenyan police officer brings joy to children with disabilities through music. These stories and more in this week's program!

