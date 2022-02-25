Diabetes and COVID

On Healthy Living this week, a look at the impact of COVID 19 on diabetes patients. Kenyan diabetes expert Dr. Daniel Katambo Kiningu discusses the management of the disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the lingering pandemic is taking a toll on mental health in the U.S. Plus, a Kenyan police officer brings joy to children with disabilities through music. These stories and more in this week's program!
Episodes
-
February 18, 2022
Vaccine Manufacturing in Africa
-
February 11, 2022
What Are Neglected Tropical Diseases?
-
February 04, 2022
Understanding Allergies
-
February 02, 2022
Flurona
-
January 21, 2022
Medical Advancements in COVID
-
January 14, 2022
A Look at Epilepsy