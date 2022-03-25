Fighting TB Continues

Show more Show less

On Healthy Living this week, a look at Tuberculosis, an ancient disease that remains a modern day problem. WHO expert Dr. Michel Gasana shares some insights on the fight against TB in Africa. Also, we’ll have some tips on how to know if your cough is due to a serious condition. Plus, one Tunisian woman uses her disability to help and inspire children. These stories and more in this week's program. S2, E142